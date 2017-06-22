Recumbent Rally Ride and Demo on July 14
They'll be bringing a van full of trikes to our city at the invitation of new riding club founder, Susan Barackman, of The Eiffel Benders, a recumbent riding club. You can come out for a demo and then ride from Paris to Blossom and back, followed by socializing over cold watermelon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tammy Farmer
|15 min
|Disgusted
|9
|Morale at NLISD
|1 hr
|Hmmmm
|2
|Dr Diamond discussed family member.
|2 hr
|what
|55
|Gino is free already.
|2 hr
|savealot
|8
|Import and Edit FLV in After Effects
|9 hr
|More Info Please
|2
|Convert FLV to iMovie
|9 hr
|More Info Please
|2
|Twelve murders still unsolved.
|10 hr
|Truth
|182
|Court House statues
|13 hr
|Truth
|127
|Ricky new board member
|18 hr
|Disgusted
|17
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC