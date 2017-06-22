Recumbent Rally Ride and Demo on July 14

Recumbent Rally Ride and Demo on July 14

They'll be bringing a van full of trikes to our city at the invitation of new riding club founder, Susan Barackman, of The Eiffel Benders, a recumbent riding club. You can come out for a demo and then ride from Paris to Blossom and back, followed by socializing over cold watermelon.

