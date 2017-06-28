PJC Board of Regents reviews conceal-...

PJC Board of Regents reviews conceal-carry policy - discusses regent appointment

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: EParis Extra

A draft policy to implement state law allowing conceal-carry at Paris Junior College was reviewed by the Board of Regents The regents were updated on the development of the conceal-carry policy, which was finalized by a committee after comments from April town halls were taken into consideration. The policy will now be reviewed by PJC legal counsel.

