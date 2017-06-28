PJC Board of Regents reviews conceal-carry policy - discusses regent appointment
A draft policy to implement state law allowing conceal-carry at Paris Junior College was reviewed by the Board of Regents The regents were updated on the development of the conceal-carry policy, which was finalized by a committee after comments from April town halls were taken into consideration. The policy will now be reviewed by PJC legal counsel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki
|42 min
|Private I
|63
|Paris looks like a ghetto
|1 hr
|Christian counselor
|58
|THANK YOU Gary King, NLISD
|2 hr
|Grisham
|13
|Eparisnews
|2 hr
|Grisham
|2
|Public schools
|8 hr
|Grisham
|25
|Lori McEntyre
|9 hr
|Grisham
|28
|Organ transplant- meth head
|9 hr
|Grisham
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC