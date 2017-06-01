Pittsburgh to Trump: You're wrong, pal

Pittsburgh to Trump: You're wrong, pal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Boston.com

In announcing he would pull out of the Paris climate change accord, President Trump invoked a city with a storied past etched in the American consciousness - Pittsburgh, once the home of Big Steel. ''I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,'' Trump declared, underscoring he was, in case anyone didn't know, an "America First" kind of guy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Negro" Bathroom Signs in the Lamar County Cour... 7 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 20
We Pack CFO 48 min Gibraltar 34
Fuzzy Tacos 58 min Yeah 5
Gibraltar hotel renovation, whatever happened to? 3 hr Just saying 3
Shaquanda Cotton 3 hr Demographics 16
What Are Churches in Paris? 6 hr Earl 2
Court House statues 20 hr Troublemaker 16
Homosexuals at Kroger 23 hr For reasons of in... 10
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC