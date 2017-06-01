Pittsburgh to Trump: You're wrong, pal
In announcing he would pull out of the Paris climate change accord, President Trump invoked a city with a storied past etched in the American consciousness - Pittsburgh, once the home of Big Steel. ''I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,'' Trump declared, underscoring he was, in case anyone didn't know, an "America First" kind of guy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Negro" Bathroom Signs in the Lamar County Cour...
|7 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|20
|We Pack CFO
|48 min
|Gibraltar
|34
|Fuzzy Tacos
|58 min
|Yeah
|5
|Gibraltar hotel renovation, whatever happened to?
|3 hr
|Just saying
|3
|Shaquanda Cotton
|3 hr
|Demographics
|16
|What Are Churches in Paris?
|6 hr
|Earl
|2
|Court House statues
|20 hr
|Troublemaker
|16
|Homosexuals at Kroger
|23 hr
|For reasons of in...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC