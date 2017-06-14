PCT Holds Auditions For "The Foreigner"
The Paris Community Theatre will be holding auditions for "The Foreigner" on June 19th and 20th at 7 p.m. at the PCT Brown Center for Creative Arts, located at 115 Clarksville Street in downtown Paris. Performances of The Foreigner by Larry Shue, will be August 18-27th and it is directed by Christine Van Pay.
