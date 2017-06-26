Paris Citizens will vote in November ...

Paris Citizens will vote in November on abolishing quarter cent Economic Development tax

Tonight the Paris City Council met at its regular meeting and the big topic during the citizen's forum was Item 16 on the agenda. The item was the discussion and possible action on conducting a special election regarding the termination of the quarter cent economic development tax and adoption of a quarter cent municipal sales and use tax for street maintenance.

