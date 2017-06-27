One dead, two injured in Paris crash

Paris police said an elderly driver was killed and and two others were injured in a collision on Loop 286 Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a car driven by 82-year-old Billy Kilpatrick pulled out from Dawn Drive into the path of a northbound vehicle shortly after 12:30 p.m. Kilpatrick died later at the hospital; two women in the other car -- the driver and a passenger -- were hospitalized with "non-incapacitating injuries," police said.

