One arrested for theft, and one arrest as result of a warrant

Paris police arrested Gennifer Chester, of Paris, at 10:00 a.m. on June 15, 2017, in the 600 block of Bonham St and charged her with theft under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions. A traffic stop led to the arrest of Tykedra Shakiria Anderson , where she was a passenger in a vehicle that was observed speeding in the 1000 block of W Washington St at 5:26 p.m. on June 15, 2017.

