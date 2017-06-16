One arrested for theft, and one arres...

One arrested for theft, and one arrest as result of a warrant

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EParis Extra

Paris police arrested Gennifer Chester, of Paris, at 10:00 a.m. on June 15, 2017, in the 600 block of Bonham St and charged her with theft under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions. A traffic stop led to the arrest of Tykedra Shakiria Anderson , where she was a passenger in a vehicle that was observed speeding in the 1000 block of W Washington St at 5:26 p.m. on June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Court House statues 11 min Aolain 62
Most prejudiced person in Paris 24 min the coc 2
Superville for President 1 hr Civic Infidel 12
Homosexuals at Kroger 6 hr Respect 19
Twelve murders still unsolved. 6 hr Respect 129
Court house 6 hr Ramblin Jack 13
Who is 7 hr Wisdom of Solomon 1
home wrecker 8 hr Wisdom of Solomon 24
Skipper Steely Profits off of Slavery 8 hr Both ways 22
Courthouse Statue 19 hr Southern Born 15
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC