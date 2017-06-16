One arrested for theft, and one arrest as result of a warrant
Paris police arrested Gennifer Chester, of Paris, at 10:00 a.m. on June 15, 2017, in the 600 block of Bonham St and charged her with theft under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions. A traffic stop led to the arrest of Tykedra Shakiria Anderson , where she was a passenger in a vehicle that was observed speeding in the 1000 block of W Washington St at 5:26 p.m. on June 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court House statues
|11 min
|Aolain
|62
|Most prejudiced person in Paris
|24 min
|the coc
|2
|Superville for President
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|12
|Homosexuals at Kroger
|6 hr
|Respect
|19
|Twelve murders still unsolved.
|6 hr
|Respect
|129
|Court house
|6 hr
|Ramblin Jack
|13
|Who is
|7 hr
|Wisdom of Solomon
|1
|home wrecker
|8 hr
|Wisdom of Solomon
|24
|Skipper Steely Profits off of Slavery
|8 hr
|Both ways
|22
|Courthouse Statue
|19 hr
|Southern Born
|15
|
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC