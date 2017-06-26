New museum boosts Paris claim to be modern art capital
French businessmen Francois Pinault and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tour the former stock exchangte building within the presentation of the project of the future museum of the Pinault Foundation, on June 26, 2017 in Paris. A concrete cylinder inserted in a classic arcaded rotunda: Japanese architect Tadao Ando on June 26 presented his plan to transform the former stock exchange building in Les Halles district of Paris into a new museum of the Pinault Foundation whose opening is scheduled for early 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Brumbalow
|51 min
|Robin
|3
|Court House statues
|3 hr
|Grisham
|160
|So long pedc
|3 hr
|Expected
|8
|5thSw new drug area.
|3 hr
|Grisham
|3
|Nikki
|3 hr
|Grisham
|4
|Paris Regional Medical Center names Steve Hyde ...
|9 hr
|Turn It To Gold
|18
|Cyndi Jones (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Iou db
|3
|Morale at NLISD
|13 hr
|Interesting
|35
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC