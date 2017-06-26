New museum boosts Paris claim to be modern art capital

French businessmen Francois Pinault and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tour the former stock exchangte building within the presentation of the project of the future museum of the Pinault Foundation, on June 26, 2017 in Paris. A concrete cylinder inserted in a classic arcaded rotunda: Japanese architect Tadao Ando on June 26 presented his plan to transform the former stock exchange building in Les Halles district of Paris into a new museum of the Pinault Foundation whose opening is scheduled for early 2019.

