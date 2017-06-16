New Bike Kiosk Ready to Roll for Summer
It's brand new, easy to use, affordable, and located at the perfect spot for a bike ride down the Trail de Paris. All you do is simply download the Movatic app , enter payment information and you're ready to go.
