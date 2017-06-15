Neighbors Emergency Center Paris Plans to Open in July
Neighbors Emergency Center Paris will soon start seeing patients and give area residents another choice for 24-hour emergency medical care in Paris. The new 8,066-square-foot center will be located at 3055 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 .
