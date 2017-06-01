"Negro" Bathroom Signs in the Lamar C...

"Negro" Bathroom Signs in the Lamar County Courthouse...

Recently during a Lamar County Commissioners Court meeting there was a discussion on the Negro Bathroom signs in the Lamar County Courthouse which had some citizens abuzz. The signs have been in place outside these once segregated toilets since 2006 when the courthouse was remodeled.

