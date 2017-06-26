Names released in Multiple Vehicle Ac...

Names released in Multiple Vehicle Accident

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: EParis Extra

A multiple vehicle traffic accident resulted in one fatality, and two transported to the hospital, yesterday on SE Loop 286. Officers were told that a white Hyundai Sonata had pulled from Dawn Drive into the path of a 2003 yellow Ford Mustang driving northbound on the loop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5thSw new drug area. 18 min eyes of justice 1
Nikki 31 min Thunderman 2
News Paris Regional Medical Center names Steve Hyde ... 42 min Turn It To Gold 18
Cyndi Jones (Mar '15) 1 hr Iou db 3
Twelve murders still unsolved. 1 hr Grisham 185
Court House statues 2 hr Grisham 157
Pedc on the agenda 3 hr A teacher 3
Morale at NLISD 4 hr Interesting 35
nlisd Sun Real 66
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC