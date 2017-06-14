Local Kids Lead Science Camp for Peer...

Local Kids Lead Science Camp for Peers at Boys & Girls Club

22 min ago

Have you heard of "Operation Empower" , a group of 3rd-7th graders within the Boys and Girls Club of Paris. They rally together to gain leadership skills and are self-starters working to impact the community around them.

