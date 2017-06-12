Laura Moore watercolor in Paper Works exhibition opening June 17 in Fort Worth
Laura Moore is happy to announce that one of her recent large watercolors was accepted into an exhibition at Fort Works Art in Fort Worth. The opening reception for the exhibit, Paper Works, will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Fort Works Art, located at 2100 Montgomery Street in Fort Worth 76107.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court House statues
|2 min
|Fact of the matter
|25
|Superville for President
|10 min
|Learn
|5
|Courthouse Statue
|22 min
|Malcolm X
|12
|Skipper Steely Profits off of Slavery
|50 min
|Southern Gal
|21
|Homosexuals at Kroger
|1 hr
|Comment
|13
|Get your meth at 1950 cleveland st
|1 hr
|tired of the city
|6
|Twelve murders still unsolved.
|2 hr
|wow
|125
|Court house
|2 hr
|Rhymes with Satan
|12
|NAACP Shakes Down Walmart
|10 hr
|what
|48
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC