Laura Moore watercolor in Paper Works exhibition opening June 17 in Fort Worth

Laura Moore is happy to announce that one of her recent large watercolors was accepted into an exhibition at Fort Works Art in Fort Worth. The opening reception for the exhibit, Paper Works, will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Fort Works Art, located at 2100 Montgomery Street in Fort Worth 76107.

