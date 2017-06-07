Judy Lynette Mathis-Johnson of Paris

Judy Lynette Mathis-Johnson entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2017, at the age of 48. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. at the Lawless Memorial Chapel with Dr. Curtis Wallace, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church serving as eulogist and Bishop Lester Love, City of Love Church, officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at Lawless Memorial Chapel, and entombment will follow at Mt.

