Judy Lynette Mathis-Johnson of Paris
Judy Lynette Mathis-Johnson entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2017, at the age of 48. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. at the Lawless Memorial Chapel with Dr. Curtis Wallace, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church serving as eulogist and Bishop Lester Love, City of Love Church, officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at Lawless Memorial Chapel, and entombment will follow at Mt.
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Holmes
|1 hr
|Bunchaloozerz
|60
|Twelve murders still unsolved.
|2 hr
|Truth
|15
|Dr Diamond discussed family member.
|2 hr
|Truth
|44
|Closings
|3 hr
|Truth
|46
|The Lunatic is on the ground
|6 hr
|Soros Trolls
|6
|Lori McEntyre
|19 hr
|Paris past
|3
|Pedro Concrete is Paris Texas
|21 hr
|Need driveway
|1
