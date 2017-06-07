Judy Lynette Mathis-Johnson of Paris

Judy Lynette Mathis-Johnson of Paris

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: EParis Extra

Judy Lynette Mathis-Johnson entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2017, at the age of 48. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. at the Lawless Memorial Chapel with Dr. Curtis Wallace, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church serving as eulogist and Bishop Lester Love, City of Love Church, officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at Lawless Memorial Chapel, and entombment will follow at Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Holmes 1 hr Bunchaloozerz 60
Twelve murders still unsolved. 2 hr Truth 15
Dr Diamond discussed family member. 2 hr Truth 44
Closings 3 hr Truth 46
The Lunatic is on the ground 6 hr Soros Trolls 6
Lori McEntyre 19 hr Paris past 3
Pedro Concrete is Paris Texas 21 hr Need driveway 1
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC