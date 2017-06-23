Jerry Wayne McCalister of Paris

Jerry Wayne McCalister ,65, of Paris passed away June 17, 2017, at Paris Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017, at St. Paul Baptist Church with the Rev.

