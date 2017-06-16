It would be nice to call my father th...

It would be nice to call my father this Sunday

Friday Jun 16

His Bronze Star and commendation are framed and hanging on the wall of my living room along with a picture of a young man in a football uniform; another photo of him in an Army uniform sits in a frame against the wall waiting to be hung. My father died 35 years ago, but in my mind he is still very much alive, especially on Father's Day.

