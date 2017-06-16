It would be nice to call my father this Sunday
His Bronze Star and commendation are framed and hanging on the wall of my living room along with a picture of a young man in a football uniform; another photo of him in an Army uniform sits in a frame against the wall waiting to be hung. My father died 35 years ago, but in my mind he is still very much alive, especially on Father's Day.
