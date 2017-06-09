ICE Makes Arrest in Paris, TX during 3 Day Operation

Federal officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 70 criminal aliens and others throughout the Dallas and Oklahoma areas during a three-day enforcement action which ended June 3. Those arrested are from the following countries: Cuba , Guatemala , El Salvador , Korea , Mexico , Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka . Of all those arrested, six were females and 64 were males ranging in age between 18 and 50 years old.

