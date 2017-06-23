Home in very desirable SE Paris neighborhood
Rare Find in very desirable SE Paris neighborhood!! This 3/2/2 has an open floor-plan with 2 living areas. The homes has lots of updates including neutral colors, dark wood floors, granite tops in kitchen with painted cabinets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pedc on the agenda
|21 min
|Senile Old Man
|2
|Court House statues
|30 min
|Ramblin Jack
|156
|Neighbors
|3 hr
|post user name here
|19
|Twelve murders still unsolved.
|3 hr
|what
|184
|Morale at NLISD
|13 hr
|Gym
|34
|Imagine Paris?
|13 hr
|skeptical
|3
|Is Chuck Parham still in prison for murder (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|Repercussion
|16
|nlisd
|Sun
|Real
|66
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC