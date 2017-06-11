City of Paris Seeking Citizens to Vol...

City of Paris Seeking Citizens to Volunteer to Serve on Several Boards

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: EParis Extra

The City of Paris is seeking citizens to volunteer to serve on all of its standing boards, commissions, and committees . The primary purpose of most of these committees is to advise the Paris City Council and city staff on issues that come before the committees; however, some of the committees also have decision-making authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lonely Milf looking for a Milf 12 min Sexy Milf 14
Twelve murders still unsolved. 2 hr Question 124
NAACP Shakes Down Walmart 3 hr gethelp 22
Closings 4 hr Wisdom of Solomon 49
Neighbors 7 hr ASTONISHED 12
Paris Rainbow Christian Daycare Closes 8 hr someone 4
Protests Black Panthers In Paris 14 hr Jasper 2
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC