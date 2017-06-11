City of Paris Seeking Citizens to Volunteer to Serve on Several Boards
The City of Paris is seeking citizens to volunteer to serve on all of its standing boards, commissions, and committees . The primary purpose of most of these committees is to advise the Paris City Council and city staff on issues that come before the committees; however, some of the committees also have decision-making authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lonely Milf looking for a Milf
|12 min
|Sexy Milf
|14
|Twelve murders still unsolved.
|2 hr
|Question
|124
|NAACP Shakes Down Walmart
|3 hr
|gethelp
|22
|Closings
|4 hr
|Wisdom of Solomon
|49
|Neighbors
|7 hr
|ASTONISHED
|12
|Paris Rainbow Christian Daycare Closes
|8 hr
|someone
|4
|Protests Black Panthers In Paris
|14 hr
|Jasper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC