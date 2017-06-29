Cas Haley and friends to perform in P...

Cas Haley and friends to perform in Paris June 30

2 hrs ago Read more: North Texas e-News

Cas Haley is coming back to the Listening Room at That Guy's Coffee in Paris, Texas this Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m., and he's bringing some friends with him. Seth Walker and Sam Ravenna will be on stage with Cas for what they call a song swap.

