Cas Haley and friends to perform in Paris June 30
Cas Haley is coming back to the Listening Room at That Guy's Coffee in Paris, Texas this Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m., and he's bringing some friends with him. Seth Walker and Sam Ravenna will be on stage with Cas for what they call a song swap.
