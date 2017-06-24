Camp Braveheart - a grief camp for ch...

Camp Braveheart - a grief camp for children

Saturday Jun 24

Camp Braveheart is a camp that reaches out to children that are grieving due to experiencing loss in their life. Children benefit from learning about the grief process, how it works, and that the feelings they are having are normal.

