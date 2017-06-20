Book Signing at the Paris Public Library on June 24
Paris native Anita Ferguson will be at the Paris Public Library Saturday, June 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m . signing her new children's book It's the story - written for the elementary school aged audience - of a young girl who finds a magic crown while spending the day with her grandparents and learns about loving who she is and gaining self-esteem.
