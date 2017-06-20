Book Signing at the Paris Public Libr...

Book Signing at the Paris Public Library on June 24

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: EParis Extra

Paris native Anita Ferguson will be at the Paris Public Library Saturday, June 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m . signing her new children's book It's the story - written for the elementary school aged audience - of a young girl who finds a magic crown while spending the day with her grandparents and learns about loving who she is and gaining self-esteem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morale at NLISD 5 min Simply stated 29
New burger place 15 min best in town 5
Clarksville pot bust 2 hr Trump 2
Court House statues 2 hr On grapevine 132
Skipper Steeley 3 hr oh please 9
Novice Carver 5 hr Lamont Young 1
chia si hoki 5 hr rascal 1
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC