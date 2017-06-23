BOLD & BRAVE Boot Camp for Kids in Au...

BOLD & BRAVE Boot Camp for Kids in August - Register Now

BOLD and BRAVE is an after school program offered at several schools across Lamar County that promotes positive behavior, character development, and spiritual growth. The conference is a free event for kids offering a day of fun and empowering sessions.

