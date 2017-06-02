Arthur Jim Green Jr. of Powderly

Arthur Jim Green Jr. of Powderly

Arthur Jim Green, Jr. , 92, of Powderly, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living in Paris. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3rd, at the Chicota Baptist Church with Rev.

