Arthur Jim Green Jr. of Powderly
Arthur Jim Green, Jr. , 92, of Powderly, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living in Paris. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3rd, at the Chicota Baptist Church with Rev.
