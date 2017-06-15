$1500 of Copper Stolen from Substation
Paris police responded to a theft call at 8:48 A.M. on June 14, 2017, in the 1200 block of W Sherman St. It was reported that someone had cut a hole in the fence surrounding the power transfer station and had stolen several copper ground cables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court House statues
|21 min
|Pruf all gone
|24
|Get your meth at 1950 cleveland st
|1 hr
|Robin
|5
|home wrecker
|1 hr
|Why enable
|14
|Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Ramblin Jack
|59
|Courthouse Statue
|2 hr
|Ramblin Jack
|10
|NAACP Shakes Down Walmart
|5 hr
|what
|48
|Skipper Steely Profits off of Slavery
|6 hr
|Sunday Fun Day
|20
|Protests Black Panthers In Paris
|6 hr
|MLKangaroo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC