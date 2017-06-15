$1500 of Copper Stolen from Substation

Paris police responded to a theft call at 8:48 A.M. on June 14, 2017, in the 1200 block of W Sherman St. It was reported that someone had cut a hole in the fence surrounding the power transfer station and had stolen several copper ground cables.

