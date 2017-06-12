12 Years Ago: Foo Fighters Release 'In Your Honor'
These may be the glory days of Foo Fighters , but there was a time when things weren't so cheery and everything that Dave Grohl touched didn't automatically turn to gold. Coming off of the band's One by One album, a disc that included the staples as "All My Life" and "Times Like These," Grohl admitted to not being happy with the disc as a whole and feeling that they rushed through the album.
