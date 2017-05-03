Wings Over Paris on May 13 at Cox Field
The City of Paris has announced the schedule for its second annual Wings Over Paris airshow coming up Saturday, May 13, at Cox Field. The show begins at 11:30, with twenty different performers filling the skies for four full hours of high-flying entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth head bitch!
|1 hr
|Lisa marie presley
|1
|Meth addict Jamie Haley
|3 hr
|Meth made her a b...
|3
|Stephen Holmes
|3 hr
|Updated Exemptions
|39
|Photo from The Gated House (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|April
|95
|McCullough needs to GO
|4 hr
|pnutgallery
|12
|nl losing employees
|5 hr
|whattodonow
|1
|High School Teenagers Moving Out? (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|kittywerecat
|91
|VOTE NO to NLISD Bond
|9 hr
|Vote YES
|12
|Gibbons running NLSD board so can resign and le...
|10 hr
|Will
|31
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC