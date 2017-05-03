Wings Over Paris on May 13 at Cox Field

The City of Paris has announced the schedule for its second annual Wings Over Paris airshow coming up Saturday, May 13, at Cox Field. The show begins at 11:30, with twenty different performers filling the skies for four full hours of high-flying entertainment.

