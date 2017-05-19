Wenders makes doc on pope

Rome, May 19 - German director Wim Wenders has made a documentary on Pope Francis in which the pontiff speaks to the audience, the SIR news agency said Friday. The doc, entitled Pope Francis, A Man Of His Word, will see Francis tackling issues dear to his heart like ecology, migration, consumerism and social justice, SIR said.

