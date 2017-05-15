Twila Van Leer: Book tells tales of g...

Twila Van Leer: Book tells tales of genealogical miracles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Deseret News

An experience from "Links of Forever," a collection of "Stories of Lineage and Love," about Harlan Reed and his trip in 1976 when he was searching for information on his Kikapoo ancestry. When I count my blessings, books are right up there in the top five, probably.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We Pack CFO 39 min Lex 16
Look beyond yourselves and your local petty iss... 1 hr sovereign citizen 3
Unsolved murders!! Can we get an update. 1 hr beetle dumb 3
Negro Rapes and Murders Little Girl 2 hr Adult 35
Epiphany Dermatology 4 hr Becky 3
Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th... 5 hr FFS 63
We Pack 5 hr watchingfromafar 8
Strange Looking Man 15 hr ID Please 7
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC