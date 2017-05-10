Tornado victims monitoring identity t...

Tornado victims monitoring identity theft after finding checks, bank statements in debris

Wednesday May 10 Read more: KLTV Tyler

A survivor of the April 29 tornadoes in Van Zandt County tells us several of his belongings, including old bank statements with identifying information, were found a hundred miles from his home. Jasper Strickland said his home of 40 years is a total loss.

