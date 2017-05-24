Threat of Self-Harm Results in SWAT t...

Threat of Self-Harm Results in SWAT team on Scene

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: EParis Extra

At around 8:04 p.m . the Paris Police Department received a call from an individual who reported he had gone to check on a friend at the Pavilion Apartments in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump 11 min Pale Rider 32
Lake Crook project,whatever happened to 1 hr The dude 3
Silas INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING A CHILD ARRESTED 3 hr good ridden 8
Capital One bank closing 9 hr GingerMc 49
lake crook (Nov '08) 11 hr mjoness 78
Dr Diamond discussed family member. 12 hr hooked 37
Pain management 17 hr True opinion 1
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,746 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC