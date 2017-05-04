The Latest: Protests occur on last day of French campaign
Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron face on in Sunday's runoff vote, with the latest polls sugg... . Parisian attend a concert of various artists against Marine Le Pen at Republique Square in Paris, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VOTE NO to NLISD Bond
|1 hr
|Wise old man
|14
|Word Association? Part II (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|_Zoey_
|4,991
|Meth addict Jamie Haley
|12 hr
|Dawn
|4
|Meth head bitch!
|12 hr
|Dawn
|2
|nl losing employees
|15 hr
|Leon
|2
|Stephen Holmes
|19 hr
|Updated Exemptions
|39
|Photo from The Gated House (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|April
|95
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC