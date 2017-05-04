Take the High road
Historic HIgh St and watering holes the Hotel De Brett and Occidental . High St will become a literary venue for a special night, writes Sarah Ell Make a night of it by starting with drinks at Hotel DeBrett and at the end, make your way up to the Heartland Festival Room in Aotea Square, which will be operating as a bar from 8.30pm.
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nlisd
|9 min
|Voter
|37
|Stephen Holmes
|1 hr
|Duh
|44
|Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th...
|1 hr
|Voter
|6
|Word Association? Part II (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|texas pete
|4,994
|New Narcot ics Anonymous Group (NA) Started I... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Say no
|39
|VOTE NO to NLISD Bond
|4 hr
|Yup
|30
|ibjiix
|4 hr
|Tyoe
|2
|Paris sheriffs raped 3 black children
|7 hr
|trump army
|5
