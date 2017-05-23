Summer traveling trivia from the towns of Texas
Texas travelers don't have to leave the state this summer to visit all types of exotic and unique towns. Just traveling through the state of Texas is a feat in itself, considering traveling from Beaumont to El Paso is over 830 miles, almost equivalent to traveling from Beaumont to Florida and El Paso is closer to California than it is to Dallas.
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NL Bond
|1 hr
|Time to go
|115
|Paul Drake's letter
|1 hr
|Time to go
|4
|Red Holmes new NL Board president
|1 hr
|taxes
|37
|Livin' large on the taxpayers dime...
|3 hr
|ParisFoReal
|3
|drs name (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|Traveling Rose
|10
|Dr. Gallan
|5 hr
|hixfan
|3
|Apartments off loop by exit towards 271 north
|11 hr
|Asleep at the wheel
|5
