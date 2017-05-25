Ride Your Bike to the Market Day - from Reno to the Paris Farmers Market on the Trail de Paris
Meet with friends at the Reno City Hall to begin a slow, relaxing bicycle ride to the Paris Farmers and Artisans Market via the Northeast Texas Trail. This will be approximately 14-mile round trip ride along the Reno Rail Trail and Trail de Paris , with a short segment on SW 3rd Street in Paris.
