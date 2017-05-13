PJC holds juried student art exhibit,...

PJC holds juried student art exhibit, awards ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: EParis Extra

Photo: Top category winners at the PJC Juried Student Art Exhibit include, from left, Hannah Garrett of Mt. Vernon, Alexis White of Caddo Mills, Jaymee Cogburn of Cooper, Rosemary Miller of Sumner, Cheyenne Annett of Powderly, and Daniel Gamino, Suzette Smith and Barillion Dougherty of Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We Pack CFO 22 min Community Supervi... 12
Negro Rapes and Murders Little Girl 24 min Community Supervi... 33
Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th... 29 min FFS 63
Unsolved murders!! Can we get an update. 1 hr we have a problem 1
We Pack 1 hr watchingfromafar 8
Lamar Co Previent 1 or 4 10 hr Auditor 2
Strange Looking Man 10 hr ID Please 7
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,957 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC