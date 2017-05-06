PJC holds Creative Writing Awards Ceremony
At top, Kayleigh Forbes of Paris received the Outstanding Student in a Foreign Language award and Katelyn Allen of Sulphur Bluff received the Outstanding Student in English award at the recent PJC ceremony. Below, category competition winners are shown: from left are Kaleigh Pitre of Point, Matthew Cochran of Paris, Etalya Bell of Clarksville, Nicolas Zamir of Paris, Makayla Brown of Paris, David Sleeper of Royse City, and Kayleigh Forbes of Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VOTE NO to NLISD Bond
|4 hr
|Hey hey hey goodbye
|31
|nlisd
|5 hr
|taxes
|44
|Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th...
|6 hr
|Curious
|9
|Paris sheriffs raped 3 black children
|6 hr
|Gabbott82
|6
|POS Greg Abbott (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Gabbott82
|8
|Shaquanda Cottons School Records Are None Of Y... (Nov '07)
|6 hr
|Nut Case
|59
|Stephen Holmes
|8 hr
|Rougarou
|45
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC