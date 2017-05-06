PJC holds Creative Writing Awards Ceremony

At top, Kayleigh Forbes of Paris received the Outstanding Student in a Foreign Language award and Katelyn Allen of Sulphur Bluff received the Outstanding Student in English award at the recent PJC ceremony. Below, category competition winners are shown: from left are Kaleigh Pitre of Point, Matthew Cochran of Paris, Etalya Bell of Clarksville, Nicolas Zamir of Paris, Makayla Brown of Paris, David Sleeper of Royse City, and Kayleigh Forbes of Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.