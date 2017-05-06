PJC holds Creative Writing Awards Cer...

PJC holds Creative Writing Awards Ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: EParis Extra

At top, Kayleigh Forbes of Paris received the Outstanding Student in a Foreign Language award and Katelyn Allen of Sulphur Bluff received the Outstanding Student in English award at the recent PJC ceremony. Below, category competition winners are shown: from left are Kaleigh Pitre of Point, Matthew Cochran of Paris, Etalya Bell of Clarksville, Nicolas Zamir of Paris, Makayla Brown of Paris, David Sleeper of Royse City, and Kayleigh Forbes of Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VOTE NO to NLISD Bond 4 hr Hey hey hey goodbye 31
nlisd 5 hr taxes 44
Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th... 6 hr Curious 9
Paris sheriffs raped 3 black children 6 hr Gabbott82 6
POS Greg Abbott (Jun '16) 6 hr Gabbott82 8
Shaquanda Cottons School Records Are None Of Y... (Nov '07) 6 hr Nut Case 59
Stephen Holmes 8 hr Rougarou 45
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,854,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC