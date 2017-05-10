Paris 'love locks' sale raises thousa...

Paris 'love locks' sale raises thousands for refugees

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Art Daily

This file photo taken on May 03, 2017 shows padlocks locked and left as a symbol of love on Parisian bridges, being displayed during an auction organised by the Ville de Paris , in Paris. A charity auction selling off "love locks" from Paris bridges to raise money for refugees on May 13, 2017 brought in over USD 270,000 , though the event was briefly interrupted by protests from far-right nationalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Capital One bank closing 27 min ShandiLover 48
Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th... 57 min smarty 60
Jade Kennedy (May '14) 8 hr Leon 19
Dr. Diamond's office 13 hr hmM 5
Negro Rapes and Murders Little Girl Sat Thinking 27
NL has way more problems than just the buildings Sat justwait 4
free puppies & kitties (Jun '11) Sat Kanaki jin 10
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,593 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC