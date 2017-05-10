Paris 'love locks' sale raises thousands for refugees
This file photo taken on May 03, 2017 shows padlocks locked and left as a symbol of love on Parisian bridges, being displayed during an auction organised by the Ville de Paris , in Paris. A charity auction selling off "love locks" from Paris bridges to raise money for refugees on May 13, 2017 brought in over USD 270,000 , though the event was briefly interrupted by protests from far-right nationalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital One bank closing
|27 min
|ShandiLover
|48
|Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th...
|57 min
|smarty
|60
|Jade Kennedy (May '14)
|8 hr
|Leon
|19
|Dr. Diamond's office
|13 hr
|hmM
|5
|Negro Rapes and Murders Little Girl
|Sat
|Thinking
|27
|NL has way more problems than just the buildings
|Sat
|justwait
|4
|free puppies & kitties (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Kanaki jin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC