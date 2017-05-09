Paris Junior College Discusses Concea...

Paris Junior College Discusses Concealed Carry on Campus

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Paris Junior College conducted three town halls last week in Paris, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs to receive input on the concealed carrying of handguns on campus . It was standing room only at the Paris meeting, held in the Math and Science building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris sheriffs raped 3 black children 4 min Paul 7
Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th... 6 min Paul 43
Word Association? Part II (Apr '09) 46 min whatimeisit 4,998
FBI director James Comey FIRED. 3 hr ParisFoReal 9
nlisd 4 hr BeatingU 54
Judge Chuck Superville Loves The Negroes 7 hr Amen 5
Rural TV Viewing 7 hr no help 2
Stephen Holmes 13 hr taxes 46
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC