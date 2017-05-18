Newest Neighbors Emergency Center to Open in Paris, TX
Neighbors Health, LLC. , the parent company of Neighbors Emergency Center , is pleased to announce plans to move forward with opening its newest center in Northern East Texas. Neighbors Emergency Center Paris will offer another option for 24-hour emergency medical care.
