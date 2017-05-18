Newest Neighbors Emergency Center to ...

Newest Neighbors Emergency Center to Open in Paris, TX

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EParis Extra

Neighbors Health, LLC. , the parent company of Neighbors Emergency Center , is pleased to announce plans to move forward with opening its newest center in Northern East Texas. Neighbors Emergency Center Paris will offer another option for 24-hour emergency medical care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Lamar state of fleeing teachers 6 min nlexperiences 26
Red Holmes new NL Board president 20 min Retired 10
Best Auto Body Shop in Paris 27 min Scrapes 2
Prostitution / sugar daddy website 41 min The Bonedry 4
Mosquitos in potting soil (Jul '13) 1 hr maria 17
Emergency Medical Office 1 hr Whys 17
Stephen Holmes 3 hr Watching 49
We Pack CFO 22 hr Arlington79 25
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC