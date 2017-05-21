New Scam Alert for Lamar County

New Scam Alert for Lamar County

Sunday May 21 Read more: EParis Extra

The Paris Police Department recently shared that a new scam has made its way into the Lamar County area. This morning a male came t0 the police department with a sticker that had been placed on his vehicle during the night at an address in SE Paris.

