Move in ready charmer
Adorable 3/2 in North East Paris! Close to parks, restaurants and shopping. This move in ready charmer will sweep you off your feet! Wood floors, granite counters, updated fixtures throughout and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Holmes
|1 min
|Ramblin Jack
|37
|High School Teenagers Moving Out? (Jan '12)
|19 min
|kittywerecat
|91
|McCullough needs to GO
|1 hr
|Curious voter
|10
|VOTE NO to NLISD Bond
|3 hr
|Vote YES
|12
|Gibbons running NLSD board so can resign and le...
|4 hr
|Will
|31
|Smoking Rate Paris
|8 hr
|what
|3
|Blossom dope heads
|17 hr
|history lesson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC