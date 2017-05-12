Meet Derald Bulls - This Patron Saint...

Meet Derald Bulls - This Patron Saint is a Native Parisian

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: EParis Extra

April's Patron Saint has roots back to the days of the Ayres Department Store . In 1943 his parents moved to Paris so his father could go to work for Mr. Henry Ayres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Diamond's office 3 hr hmM 5
Jade Kennedy (May '14) 3 hr Punkin 18
Negro Rapes and Murders Little Girl 16 hr Thinking 27
NL has way more problems than just the buildings Sat justwait 4
free puppies & kitties (Jun '11) Sat Kanaki jin 10
West side drugs ran by one shop + the law Sat Kanaki jin 4
adams lawn and landscaping (Oct '09) Fri hometown 19
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC