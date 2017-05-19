Louis Yates of Paris

Louis Yates of Paris

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Louis Yates , Sr., 84 of Paris entered eternal rest on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, where the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Diamond discussed family member. 29 min HopeforJustice 23
Best Auto Body Shop in Paris 1 hr hixfan 3
Emergency Medical Office 5 hr What 19
Red Holmes new NL Board president 5 hr Coworker 15
North Lamar state of fleeing teachers 6 hr A teacher 27
Is sex that important? (Feb '09) 6 hr Texas Country girl 88
Tony Mullens 7 hr MILF 11
Stephen Holmes 11 hr Watching 49
We Pack CFO Thu Arlington79 25
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Lamar County was issued at May 19 at 3:25PM CDT

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC