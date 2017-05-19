Louis Yates of Paris
Louis Yates , Sr., 84 of Paris entered eternal rest on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, where the Rev.
