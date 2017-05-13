Longview and Paris Community Bankers Elected to IBAT Services Board of Directors

The Independent Bankers Association of Texas is proud to announce the election of Christy Hester , executive vice president and chief credit officer at Texas Bank and Trust , and Greg Wilson , president, chief executive officer and vice chairman of Lamar National Bank , to the IBAT Services, Inc. Board of Directors. As members of the IBAT Services Board of Directors, Hester and Wilson join a select group of Texas community bankers charged with recommending products and services for endorsement by IBAT.

