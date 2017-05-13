Longview and Paris Community Bankers Elected to IBAT Services Board of Directors
The Independent Bankers Association of Texas is proud to announce the election of Christy Hester , executive vice president and chief credit officer at Texas Bank and Trust , and Greg Wilson , president, chief executive officer and vice chairman of Lamar National Bank , to the IBAT Services, Inc. Board of Directors. As members of the IBAT Services Board of Directors, Hester and Wilson join a select group of Texas community bankers charged with recommending products and services for endorsement by IBAT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Negro Rapes and Murders Little Girl
|1 min
|Adult
|30
|We Pack CFO
|13 min
|CSBH
|8
|Lamar Co Previent 1 or 4
|5 hr
|Auditor
|2
|Strange Looking Man
|5 hr
|ID Please
|7
|Dr. Diamond's office
|13 hr
|Amen
|9
|We Pack
|13 hr
|Ex Paris
|7
|Ashley Morrison Indicted (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|Kanaki jin
|21
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC