Longview and Paris Community Bankers Elected to IBAT Services Board of Directors

Saturday May 13

The Independent Bankers Association of Texas is proud to announce the election of Christy Hester , executive vice president and chief credit officer at Texas Bank and Trust , and Greg Wilson , president, chief executive officer and vice chairman of Lamar National Bank , to the IBAT Services, Inc. Board of Directors. As members of the IBAT Services Board of Directors, Hester and Wilson join a select group of Texas community bankers charged with recommending products and services for endorsement by IBAT.

