It is Maya .Did Paris forget to Vote?
There are a total of 13,894 registered voters in the City of Paris for districts 1-7. With only 410 people voting early this last week and a half, that means only 2.95% of the eligible voters showed up to the polls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth addict Jamie Haley
|1 hr
|Dawn
|4
|Meth head bitch!
|1 hr
|Dawn
|2
|nl losing employees
|4 hr
|Leon
|2
|Stephen Holmes
|8 hr
|Updated Exemptions
|39
|Photo from The Gated House (Jul '08)
|9 hr
|April
|95
|McCullough needs to GO
|9 hr
|pnutgallery
|12
|High School Teenagers Moving Out? (Jan '12)
|11 hr
|kittywerecat
|91
|Gibbons running NLSD board so can resign and le...
|15 hr
|Will
|31
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC