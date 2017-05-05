Historical Sites Day at Sam Rayburn House on Sunday
On May 7, 2017, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. the Texas Historical Commission will host a Historic Sites Day at the Sam Rayburn House in Bonham, TX. A short drive from Paris to see years of History from the life of a remarkable Congressman.
