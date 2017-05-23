Former Alabama football coach Gene St...

Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings suffers stroke

Saturday May 20 Read more: WTVM

Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke. Stallings said he was feeling ill last Thursday while introducing Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney at a function in Montgomery.

