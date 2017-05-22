Feds raid doctor's offices in Sherman, Paris
A spokeswoman for the Dallas office of the Drug Enforcement Agency said the warrants were executed at the Sherman and Paris, Texas offices of Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond. The DEA their agents and FBI personnel were looking for both patient and drug records.
