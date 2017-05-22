Feds raid doctor's offices in Sherman...

Feds raid doctor's offices in Sherman, Paris

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

A spokeswoman for the Dallas office of the Drug Enforcement Agency said the warrants were executed at the Sherman and Paris, Texas offices of Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond. The DEA their agents and FBI personnel were looking for both patient and drug records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makeup 4 hr Hmmmm 1
Ashley Morrison Indicted (Mar '15) 7 hr Kanaki jin 23
NL Bond 15 hr Social Progressive 112
McKee's 16 hr momohamid 8
Red Holmes new NL Board president 16 hr FYI 28
Busy People 16 hr For reasons of in... 2
Neighbors 20 hr Dr Jeckel 8
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC